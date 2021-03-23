The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 24,155 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,155 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. H2O AM LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

