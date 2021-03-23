The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,681 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $20,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

