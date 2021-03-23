The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,052,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $18,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,534,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 170.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 464,115 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 462,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 92,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

HTBK opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on HTBK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

