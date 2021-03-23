The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SAP were worth $17,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $97.14 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.33. The company has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.