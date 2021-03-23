The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 5,820 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Realty Income worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 784,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,791,000 after acquiring an additional 92,768 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 577.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 281,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 239,769 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

NYSE O opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $40.39 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

