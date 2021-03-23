The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price raised by Truist from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $12.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.21 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 513.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 498,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 239,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $20,847,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 158,606 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

