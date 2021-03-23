The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post sales of $16.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.56 million and the lowest is $16.27 million. The Joint posted sales of $13.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year sales of $74.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.11 million to $75.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $96.82 million, with estimates ranging from $90.31 million to $103.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Joint.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,975.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,401.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,805 shares of company stock worth $3,431,379 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Joint by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,004. The firm has a market cap of $599.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.15 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.