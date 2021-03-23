The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.49

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $3.85. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 115,095 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.87.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 80,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

