The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62,993 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 949.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

CC traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 26,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,410. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

