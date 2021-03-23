Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading Down 9.2%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) shares traded down 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,435.67 and last traded at $1,437.89. 803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,583.52.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,193.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $750.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 211 shares of company stock valued at $188,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

