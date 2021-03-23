Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Tesco in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

