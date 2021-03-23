Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TME. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

