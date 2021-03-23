TELUS Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for TELUS in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TU. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. TELUS has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in TELUS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,150,000 after purchasing an additional 226,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TELUS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TELUS by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.