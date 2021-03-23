TELUS Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.14.

T stock opened at C$26.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.18 billion and a PE ratio of 28.03. TELUS has a one year low of C$19.61 and a one year high of C$27.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

