TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.17.

TTGT stock opened at $74.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 118.61 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $1,918,872 over the last 90 days. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

