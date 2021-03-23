TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $200,621.52 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $200,621.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,107.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Don Hawk sold 797 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $60,627.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.54. 277,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,541. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.03 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TechTarget by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

