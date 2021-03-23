TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TeamViewer currently has an average rating of Buy.

TMVWY opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

