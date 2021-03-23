Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $307,000 Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 957,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth about $13,176,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $3,694,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth about $2,947,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

