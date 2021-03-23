Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 510.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3,794.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 118,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

