Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $314,000 in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 100.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,405.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 88.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 483.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $371.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

