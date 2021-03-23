Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $296,000 in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMSY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

