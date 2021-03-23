Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $293,000 in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CONMED by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CONMED by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

CNMD stock opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3,135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

