TD Securities Raises K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$54.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on KBL. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.57.

KBL opened at C$42.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47. The firm has a market cap of C$449.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.03. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$23.73 and a 12 month high of C$42.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

