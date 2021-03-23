Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 138,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,767,424 shares.The stock last traded at $68.15 and had previously closed at $49.00.

The stock has a market cap of $703.65 million, a P/E ratio of -349.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Takung Art at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

