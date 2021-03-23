Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Reaches $9.83 on Major Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $67,332.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance token can now be bought for about $9.83 or 0.00017938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00465050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00063525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00148572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00052194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.47 or 0.00779736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00075144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,376 tokens. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

