SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.89.

NYSE:SNX opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

