SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.89.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

