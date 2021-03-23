SWYFT (SWYFTT) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 63.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $28,434.76 and $8,944.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SWYFT has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.03 or 0.00628474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00066188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00023583 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

