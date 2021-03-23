SureRemit Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $174,464.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $174,464.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SureRemit has traded flat against the US dollar. One SureRemit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.13 or 0.00471099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00063665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00145237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.00770801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00075762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit’s total supply is 746,896,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

SureRemit Token Trading

