Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RUN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday. They issued a positive rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.74.

RUN stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,434.86 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $137,569.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,323.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $300,910.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,674 shares of company stock worth $47,697,875. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

