Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.08.

NYSE:SU opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after buying an additional 26,281,951 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after buying an additional 5,735,500 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,155,000 after buying an additional 5,516,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,616,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,540,000 after buying an additional 2,647,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

