SunContract (SNC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.95 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, SunContract has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One SunContract token can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. SunContract has a market cap of $5.95 million and $573,248.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.00620874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023529 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.