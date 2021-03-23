Streamr (DATA) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Streamr has a market capitalization of $122.49 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00630145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023542 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,325,679 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

