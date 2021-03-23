Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average of $114.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

