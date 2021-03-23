Stifel Financial Corp Has $25.43 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $5,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.36.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $193.96 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $135.26 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.