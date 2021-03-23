Stifel Financial Corp Has $23.87 Million Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,524 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in National Vision were worth $23,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.27, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

