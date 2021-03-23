Stifel Financial Corp Has $22.19 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $22,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $530.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.00 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.69.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

