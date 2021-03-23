Stifel Financial Corp Buys 973 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $19,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $321.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.12 and a 1 year high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

