Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.76% of Stewart Information Services worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 361.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,378. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $55.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $736.73 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

