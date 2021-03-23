Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 388 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 190,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

