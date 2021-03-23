Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 256 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

