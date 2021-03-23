Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

GXC stock opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $83.02 and a 12 month high of $156.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

