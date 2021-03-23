Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,287,000 after buying an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 70,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $86.74.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $240,389.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,319.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,080 shares of company stock worth $2,726,228 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

