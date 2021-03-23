Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $44,000 in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,054,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMIN opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39.

