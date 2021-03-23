Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.