SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $100,078.65 and $753.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.48 or 0.00693614 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000058 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

