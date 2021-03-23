StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in StarTek were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in StarTek by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in StarTek in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StarTek alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRT. B. Riley upped their target price on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE SRT opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. StarTek, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $342.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.44 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StarTek Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT).

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.