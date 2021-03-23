Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. Buys 2,612 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. acquired 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $32,989.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,232 shares in the company, valued at $722,840.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Get Forian alerts:

About Forian

Medical Outcomes Research Analysis, LLC was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.