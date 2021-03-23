Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SPRB opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $35.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

