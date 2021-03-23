Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

STXB stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $391.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

